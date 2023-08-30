  • こだわり検索
【定価以下】Apple Ornamentリンゴ　ガラス工芸品
【定価以下】Apple Ornamentリンゴ　ガラス工芸品
ブランド名 モマ
特別価格 税込 1,628 円
Appleのガラス工芸です。飾るだけで上品な雰囲気になる置物です☺︎気泡の入れ方も絶妙で、手の凝った一品です。２つセットで定価約¥6,000程。10年近く前に、アメリカのMOMAにて購入。部屋飾っておりました。同じモノが一点と無く、もう販売されていないので希少です【アイテム】Appleオーナメント【カラー】グリーン、クリア【素材】ガラス工芸【状態】多少の擦れ.経年劣化有り。クリアのヘタが取れております。接着剤等で簡単に付くと思いますり画像にて確認お願い致します※アンティークや古着、中古品等に理解ある方のみ御購入お願い致します送料無料です。vintageヴィンテージ小物アンティークantiqueインテリアイームズジョージネルソン素材···ガラステイスト···エレガント、コースタル・海岸風、シンプル・ベーシック、ナチュラル、ポップ・カジュアル、ミッドセンチュリー、モダン、レトロ・ミッドセンチュリー、北欧モダン高さ···～19.9cmE929-194
