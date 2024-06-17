Nike by you air force1

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
【商品名】NIKEByYOUエアフォース1Low【型番】CT7875-994【サイズ】26.5cm【カラー】ライトボーン※ホワイトではありません【商品状態】何度か使用しているためソールの擦り減りや汚れが多少ありますが気になるほどではないと思います。ソールの部分に汚れがありますが全体的には比較的綺麗な状態です。全てオーダーメイドしたものになります。とても珍しい1足となっています。1点ものとなりますのでお早めにご検討下さい。【注意事項】NIKE箱がつきます。発送の際は汚れや濡れに気をつけて簡易的な包装で発送致します。こちらの商品はトラブル防止の為早いもの勝ちにさせていただきます。購入後のクレームはおやめください。何か気になる事がありましたらコメント欄にお書き下さい。#Nike#airforce1#エアフォース1#スニーカー
