blurhms ブラームス　サーマル　ベースボールt サイズ3　ドメブラ　希少
商品番号 C17991832920
商品名

blurhms ブラームス　サーマル　ベースボールt サイズ3　ドメブラ　希少
ブランド名 ブラームス
特別価格 税込 4,440 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

カラー...ブルー袖丈...半袖柄・デザイン...無地季節感...春、夏、秋、冬※トラブル防止のため状態確認など写真を見て自己責任で判断願います。気になる点は先にコメントにてお願い致します。あくまでも、素人保管の素人測定ですので、神経質な方はご購入を控えてください。最近、確認不足での購入や無責任に取引を行われる方がいるのでそういった方はご購入を控えてください。#fashion#fashionblogger#artist#used#usedclothing#vintage#vintagefashion#denim#military#accessory#usa#usn#usa#brand#archive#antique#90s#80s#70s#60s#50s#40s#古着#古着屋#ミリタリー#デニム#デニム#ヴィンテージ#ビンテージ#ファッション#アンティーク
