商品詳細
WayVヤンヤンYIZHIYUwithfansphantomトレカ 3枚セットご覧いただきありがとうございます☺︎即購入可能 スリーブ＋硬質ケースに入れて防水対策をして発送他にも多数トレカ出品中です。同封でお値引き可能ですので是非ご覧ください#komatsu_yangyang 海外製品・自宅保管ですので気になる方はお控えください 何かありましたら気軽にコメントください☺︎テンTenクンKunウィンウィンWinwinルーカスLucasヘンドリーHenderyシャオジュンXiaojunヤンヤン YangyangPhotocard
WayV ヤンヤン YIZHIYU withfans phantom トレカ
