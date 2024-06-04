  • こだわり検索
Gerd Kittel Diners: People and Places 英語
GerdKittelDiners:PeopleandPlaces英語版出版社‎Thames\u0026Hudson;Subsequent版(1998/9/1)発売日‎1998/9/1言語‎英語ペーパーバック‎80ページISBN-10‎0500280819ISBN-13‎978-0500280812寸法‎23.37x1.02x21.08cmアメリカのダイナーは伝統的にミニチュア・レストランであり、もともとは移動式のもので、昼夜を問わず働く人々に安価でしっかりとした食事を提供していた。1872年の質素な発祥から、ダイナーは1920年代から1930年代にかけて最盛期を迎え、大恐慌の悲しい時代には特に人気があった。近年では、ファーストフードチェーン店の犠牲となり、質素な食堂は姿を消しつつある。著名なドイツ人写真家、ゲルト・キッテルは、アメリカの都市や田園地帯にある傑出した遺物を探し求め、建築的な驚きや喜びだけでなく、こうしたノスタルジックな食堂のインテリアや、その忠実な住人となった人々も紹介している。この改訂版では、キッテルはアメリカとダイナーに戻り、新たな写真のセレクションを加えている。#ダイナー#人々#場所#写真#キッテル#Diners#People#Places#Photos#Kittel#アメリカ文化#レトロ#食事#旅#スナップ#AmericanCulture#Retro#Eats#Journey#Snapshots他にも魅力的な商品を販売致しておりますので、よろしければお立ち寄りください。↓↓↓#complement
