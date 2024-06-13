プレイステーションVita　ホワイト

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SONYPlayStationVITAcolor:ホワイトゲーム機本体種類:PlayStationVITAポータブル・据置タイプ:ポータブルタイプ#ソニー#SONY2014年に購入しました。なので箱には凹みや傷があり、本体も使用感が残っております。壊れてる箇所はございません。付属品 本体 箱 充電器 Minecraft説明書 本体カバー がついております。ご購入する前に付属品から不要なものをコメントください。値下げ 可動作確認済み⚠️充電器のコンセント側がありません。
