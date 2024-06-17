- ホーム
Glendale Fat Neck plate
グレンデールのリプレイスメントネックプレートです。Fenderで比べましたが、デフォルトよりも低音がゴリンと出てくる印象です。なかなか中古では出てこないのでこの機会にどうぞ。タイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプアクセサリー・パーツ...その他
