激レア　ANA. DHC-8-400 1/200 JA845A モデルプレーン
激レア　ANA. DHC-8-400 1/200 JA845A モデルプレーン
特別価格 税込 5,346 円
人気のDHC-8-400通称ボンQのモデルプレーンです。スケール···1/201室内に飾っていたので埃をティッシュで軽く拭き取りました。　　あまり市場に出回らない機体ですのでコレクターの方いかがでしょうか？
