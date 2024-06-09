- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- その他
- >
- 航空機
- >
- 激レア ANA. DHC-8-400 1/200 JA845A モデルプレーン
人気のDHC-8-400通称ボンQのモデルプレーンです。スケール···1/201室内に飾っていたので埃をティッシュで軽く拭き取りました。 あまり市場に出回らない機体ですのでコレクターの方いかがでしょうか？
