【Johanna Gullichsen】ヨハンナグリクセン　ショルダーバッグ

ヨハンナグリクセンのショルダーバッグです。状態の良いused品を購入しましたが、普段リュックばかりでなかなか出番がない為出品致します。ショルダー部分に少し使用感ありますが、汚れ等無く比較的綺麗な状態です。縦 約27㎝横 約29㎝マチ 約5㎝ショルダー 約89㎝自宅保管、used品になりますので気になる方はご遠慮下さい。折りたたみいづれかのメルカリ便にて発送致します。
