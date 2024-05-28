  • こだわり検索
ウィンブルドン　タオル 2023 Shopper　バック
商品名

ブランド名 Lswirl
特別価格 税込 5,390 円
商品詳細

https://www.wimbledon.com/を参考の上ご検討お願いします。WimbledonChampionshipsTowel2023-ClassicGreen&Purple¥‌9,200TheOfficialWimbledonTowelshaveachievediconicstatushereatTheChampionshipswheretheyhavefeaturedinsomeofthebiggestmatchesinmemory.Instantlyrecognisable,theclassiccolouringofthegreenandpurplechampionshipstowelisasathomeonthebeachasitisthetenniscourt.MadebyChristy,usingtheirexclusiveHygrocottontechnology,thetowelfeaturesasofthandleandahighabsorbencythatmakeitaperfectpartnerforthose5setshowdowns.AsusedbytheplayersoncourtatTheChampionships,WimbledonExcellentabsorbencyHighlydurableSofthandleLowlintingClassicWimbledonColours100%combedHygrocottonpile70cmx133cm/500GSMProductcode:5057241208769LogoShopperBag-Green¥‌2,90012ozCottonCanvasSize:42cmx38xmPrintedwithFullColourChampionshipsLogoHandleHeight:35cm
