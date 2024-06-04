  • こだわり検索
Lサイズ Supreme Property Label S/S Top パープル
商品番号 K31224513742
Lサイズ Supreme Property Label S/S Top パープル
ブランド名 シュプリーム
特別価格 税込 5,520 円
在庫状況 あり

サイズ
22FWSupremePropertyLabelS/STopシュプリームTシャツ【サイズ】Large寸法サイズ⇒（着丈：約73㎝/肩幅：約48㎝/身幅：約57.5㎝/袖丈：約25㎝）※多少の誤差はご容赦ください。【カラー】Eggplant【商品の状態】2回のみ着用の美品です。汚れやダメージ等なく状態の良いお品ですが、あくまでも中古品ということをご理解の上ご購入ください。※画像だと色褪せがあるように見えるかもしれませんが、実際には色褪せはございません。
