【three2four】PIZ 紫藍ポロサス

※three2four様が価格を公開していないため、定価についての質問はご遠慮ください。three2four様のクロコダイル/ポロサスのPIZです。大変気に入って使っていたのですが、急遽お金が必要になったため出品します。使用期間は約1ヶ月、バッグに入れて使用していました。素材外装・引手:ポロサス(紫藍)内装:ブライドルレザー(緑)カードポケット:黒桟革(緑)ファスナー:YKKエクセラ(ネイビー)縫糸:シニュー糸(黒)サイズ約10.5×約10(cm)写真の追加などはコメントによろしくお願いします。
