PaulSmith 二つ折り財布 M1A-4833-FSTRGS 箱付き
PaulSmith 二つ折り財布 M1A-4833-FSTRGS 箱付き
ブランド名 ポールスミス
特別価格 税込 2,625 円
即購入OK値下げ交渉不可専用ページ不可匿名発送不可※18時以降は返信出来ない場合がございます、ご了承ください。　中古ですので神経質な方はお控えください。◆アイテムPaulSmith二つ折り財布M1A-4833-FSTRGS箱付き◆サイズ縦　約9.2cm横　約11cmマチ　約1.5cm※素人採寸ですので、誤差はご了承ください。◆状態少し汚れが見られますが、キレイな状態です※必ず写真にて状態の確認お願いします。カラー...ブラック柄・デザイン...無地財布形...長財布79-3-20230329
