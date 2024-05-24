ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ

- ホーム
シリーズ...ESPKillerタイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプキラーのエレキギターになります。色は、メタリックブルーです。23/8/4に新品で購入しました。買ってからあまり弾いていなくて、嫁に値段がばれて、高過ぎると怒りの声があがり泣く泣く売りに出す事になりました。２４万ちょっとでした。Amazonにも今、売りに出ています。状態は、購入した時と変わらないので、音やボディーに問題はないです。ボディーにかんしては、キズなどなく購入した状態のままですので、ただひとつだけ気になったのは、ジャックの差し込みぐちの塗装が気になったくらいです。写真に載せておきますね。あくまで、数回しか使用してないのでそこの所は、理解して下さい。ソフトケースや他の付属品は、すべて揃っています。商品を送る際は、梱包は購入した時と同じ状態で発送しますm(__)m何とぞ宜しくお願い致します。値下げしました！#ESP#Killer
