  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ
商品番号 A98708817221
商品名

ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ
ブランド名 イーエスピー
特別価格 税込 35,100 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

シリーズ...ESPKillerタイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプキラーのエレキギターになります。色は、メタリックブルーです。23/8/4に新品で購入しました。買ってからあまり弾いていなくて、嫁に値段がばれて、高過ぎると怒りの声があがり泣く泣く売りに出す事になりました。２４万ちょっとでした。Amazonにも今、売りに出ています。状態は、購入した時と変わらないので、音やボディーに問題はないです。ボディーにかんしては、キズなどなく購入した状態のままですので、ただひとつだけ気になったのは、ジャックの差し込みぐちの塗装が気になったくらいです。写真に載せておきますね。あくまで、数回しか使用してないのでそこの所は、理解して下さい。ソフトケースや他の付属品は、すべて揃っています。商品を送る際は、梱包は購入した時と同じ状態で発送しますm(__)m何とぞ宜しくお願い致します。値下げしました！#ESP#Killer
http://narcologia.ru/goods/message846827.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/passivity265683.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/freshman78256.html Killer KG-Fascist Vice II【DR】（新品/送料無料）【楽器検索デジマート】
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKiller KG-Fascist Vice II / Delicious Red（中古/送料無料）【楽器 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ即納可能】Killer (キラー) KG-Fascist Vice II【Delicious red】福岡 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKiller KG-Fascist Vice II -Delicious red-（新品/送料無料）【楽器 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ即納可能】Killer KG-Fascist Vice II/MBL GWS | 【ESP直営】BIGBOSS ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKG-Fascist Vice II｜KG-ファシスト・バイス II Killer Guitars ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKG-Fascist Vice II｜KG-ファシスト・バイス II Killer Guitars ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ即納可能】Killer(キラー) KG-Fascist Vice II / Galaxy black 大阪店 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKiller KG-Fascist Vice II【MBL】（新品/送料無料）【楽器検索 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ受注生産】Killer KG-Fascist Vice II / Delicious red (キラー ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKiller KG-Fascist Vice II / Galaxy Black （新品/送料無料）【楽器 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ即納可能】Killer (キラー) KG-Fascist Vice II Metallic blue 駅前 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKiller KG-Fascist Vice II -Metallic blue-（新品/送料無料）【楽器 ...
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡKiller KG-Fascist Vice II 弾いてみました!!
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice ⅡESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ パーティを彩るご馳走や www.geyrerhof.com
ESP Killer KG-Fascist Vice Ⅱ

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru