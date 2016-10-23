SUPER TERA 2000

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
スーパーテラ2000ザ・ブリリアント・グリーン#cd•DVD#邦楽DVD２０００年１月、渋谷公会堂にて行われたライブの模様を収めた作品。「愛の・愛の星」「長いため息のように」ほか全１５曲収録。目立った傷などはないかと思いますが、あくまで通常の自宅保管のため、中古品としてご理解いただける方の購入をお願いします。付属品は写真に写っているもののみです。特典などはありません。値引き相談は現状考えていません(返信しません)。ご了承ください。
