商品詳細
購入前にプロフィールの確認をお願いします。【コンビニ/ATM払い】支払い日の連絡ができる方中古購入品。新品未開封の状態で譲っていただきました。数回再生しています。視聴に問題はありません。シュリンクは上部のみ開いています。あくまで中古品なので完璧な美品をお求めの方は購入をお控えください。プチプチ+封筒で発送します。うたの☆プリンスさまっ♪うたプリプリライファンミスターリッシュファンミーティング値下げ❌これ以上の値下げはありません。値下げ待ちのいいねはご遠慮ください。
【DVD】Welcome to ST☆RISH world!! うたプリファンミ
