walter niedermayer /sanaa
出版社：HatjeCantz刊行年：2007年ページ数：128ページ（13architecture）サイズ：303mm×302mmフォーマット：ハードカバー言語：英文/一部独文WALTERNIEDERMAYR/KAZUYOSEJIMA+RYUENISHIZAWA/SANAA2010年に建築界のノーベル賞とも言われるプリツカー賞を受賞し、いまや世界的な建築家でもある妹島和世と西沢立衛、そして彼ら二人の建築家ユニットSANAA。本書は彼らの手がけた建築物をイタリアの現代写真家ウォルター・ニーダマイヤー氏が撮りおろしたコラボレーションブックです。千代田区の紙専門店竹尾のショールーム、金沢21世紀美術館、香川県直島のフェリーターミナル等など独特の空間をニーダマイヤー特有のハイキーな写真で彩られています。建築カタログでもあり写真集でもあります。#sanaa#妹島和世#西沢立衛
