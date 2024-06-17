ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SONYPlayStation4CUH-2200AB01color:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ#ソニー#SONYこちら4年ほど使用したプレステとなります。動作チェック済み、初期化済みです。※引っ越し作業のため背景が汚いことをお許しください
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
