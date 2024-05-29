  • こだわり検索
jamie hawkesworth THE BRITISH ISLES
jamie hawkesworth THE BRITISH ISLES
jamiehawkesworthのTHEBritishISLESです。出版社在庫も品切れで、国内でも店頭で扱っている書店さまも少ないかと思います。代官山蔦屋書店やDOVERなどで来日サイン会もしていたくらいで、2021年発売年でtwelvebooksではbestsellerの第1位でした。状態もほとんど汚れ傷もなく、ほぼ未使用です。お値段交渉等、お気軽にお申し付けください。
