jamie hawkesworth THE BRITISH ISLES

jamiehawkesworthのTHEBritishISLESです。出版社在庫も品切れで、国内でも店頭で扱っている書店さまも少ないかと思います。代官山蔦屋書店やDOVERなどで来日サイン会もしていたくらいで、2021年発売年でtwelvebooksではbestsellerの第1位でした。状態もほとんど汚れ傷もなく、ほぼ未使用です。お値段交渉等、お気軽にお申し付けください。
