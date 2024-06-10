  • こだわり検索
BLACKPINK Welcome collection 2020 DVD
商品名

BLACKPINK Welcome collection 2020 DVD
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。BLACKPINKのwlcomecollection2020です今となっては手に入らない希少価値が高いものになってると思います。比較的綺麗なものですが中古品ということをご理解ください。　※注意※付属品は写真のもの全てです。必ずご確認ください。ポスター　カレンダー、フォトブッククリアカード1、フォトカード5、ポライド1フォトカード1(ハガキサイズ)、ダイアリー、シール2グッズ収集などしてましたが、手放す為大切にしてくださる方にお譲りいたします。他にもBLACKPINKのグッズなどを出品するつもりなので良かったら覗いていってください！
