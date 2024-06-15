ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
任天堂の3DSLLのホワイトです最近購入しましたが遊ぶ事が無くなった為出品します数回しか遊んでいない為状態も比較的綺麗だと思います発送が少し遅れる事もありますが責任を持ってお届け致しますのでご了承ください
NINTENDO 3DS LL(生産終了)
NINTENDO 3DS LL(生産終了)
