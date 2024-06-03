  • こだわり検索
日ハム2016優勝記念集合写真額縁A3サイズ
日ハム2016優勝記念集合写真額縁A3サイズ
北海道日本ハムファイターズ株主優待の記念品を頂いたのですが飾らず仕舞い込んでいたので出品します。WBCで活躍された栗山監督も大谷選手も写っています。見た目綺麗ですが裏面など経年劣化ございます。ご理解いただける方のみご購入お願い致します。箱は受けだけあり蓋なしプチプチの上にダンボール被せ梱包予定です。
