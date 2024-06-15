muguet front gather tiered op / pink

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
元値:¥8,980自宅で試着のみの美品です。タグ無し。特に目立った汚れなどございません。あくまで中古品のため、神経質な方や気になる方は購入ご遠慮ください。プロフィール確認の上、即購入可◎小さく畳んでお送りします。以下商品説明↓デコルテ部分の抜け感と繊細なフリル、ふわっと広がる裾、ゆったりと身体のラインを拾わないデザイン。1枚で華やかさのあるティアードワンピースでございます。リボンをイメージしたフロントのギャザーデザインもポイント◎※裏地有りフリーサイズ：着丈131cm,身幅41cm,ヒップ65cm,肩幅42cm,袖丈63cmカラー···ピンク
