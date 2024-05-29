  • こだわり検索
【SSZ SURF\u0026SK8】2016AW ERROR CAP F
商品番号 H48034939931
商品名

【SSZ SURF\u0026SK8】2016AW ERROR CAP F
ブランド名 ビームス
特別価格 税込 1,435 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

※出品数が多い為、購入前に一言頂けますと幸いです。※感染症予防対策としまして、当方が取り扱う古着に関しましては(LGスタイラー)にて除菌クリーニング後、発送しております。●ご覧頂きましてありがとうございます。●出品物は一部を除き、送料込みとなっております。●値引き交渉に関しまして、ダメ元でかなり安価な価格で交渉を持ち掛ける方が多い為、交渉は一度のみとさせて頂きます。●いいねを10以上頂いているアイテムに関しましては、それだけご注目頂いているとの判断よりお値下げ対応はお気持ち程度となりますので、お早めにご検討下さい。◼️フォロワー様お値引き特典◼️購入前にコメント欄から(フォロー割り希望)と、コメントください。購入後の、お値下げは出来ませんので、購入前に必ずコメントよろしくお願いいたします。※〜1999円→200円引き※〜2999円→250円引き※〜4999円→300円引き※〜9999円→400円引き※10000円〜→500円引き----------------------------------------------------ブランド：SSZBEAMSSURF\u0026SK8サイズ：Freeカラー：画像参照状態：◯※写真や文章では伝えきれない古着、ビンテージ特有の使用感や経年変化等もございますが、リアルな表情として捉えて頂けますと幸いです。----------------------------------------------------エスエスゼット/エスエスジーのスナップバックキャップです。ウール混のツイル生地を使用した6パネルキャップでふ。スナップバックで幅広いサイズに対応が可能です。フロントにボリュームのあるSSZロゴが印象的なデザインです。合わせやいネイビーに頭の形を選ばない深めの被り心地、オールシーズンで使えるのでオススメです。ユーズドですが目立ったダメージなくコンディションの良いアイテムです。発送方法等、ご希望がございましたらお気軽にコメント下さい。よろしくお願いします。
