BTS MEMORIES 2019 DVD 日本語字幕付き トレカグク

商品詳細
BTSMEMORIES2019日本語字幕付き公式です。トレカはジョングクです。DVDは一度再生しました。少し右下が日に焼けております(写真参照)付属品は全て揃っております。中身の状態は良好かと思いますが、素人の自宅保管ですので、ご理解頂ける方のみご購入をお願い致します。即購入OKです。お値下げは考えておりません。
