【ジャンク】SONY PlayStation3 CECH-4000B
ブランド名 ソニー
特別価格 税込 4,200 円
プレイステーション3ゲームソフトなど、遊べる状態なのか確認はできていないので【ジャンク品】として出品いたします。初期化済み動作確認済み(メニュー画面のみ)※万が一故障していても自己責任でお願いいたします。★付属品★•コントローラー(反応が悪い時があります)•USBケーブル•HDMIケーブル　•電源コードSONYPlayStation3CECH-4000Bcolor:redゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation3ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ#ソニー#SONY
