Proco RAT2 “Pack Rat” + 9V Power 箱付き
商品番号 N62949161448
商品名

Proco RAT2 “Pack Rat” + 9V Power 箱付き
ブランド名 Nspare
特別価格 税込 10,340 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ProcoRAT21991-1992頃製、箱付きです！中2のころにギターに夢中で当時1-2年くらい使用しました。その後はギターをやめて30年以上実家で眠っておりました。おそらく今後も使用しないので売りに出します。
