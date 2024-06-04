  • こだわり検索
herlipto Orangerie Dot Long Dress
herlipto Orangerie Dot Long Dress
ブランド名 ハーリップトゥ
特別価格 税込 5,749 円
カラー：blackサイズ：M着丈：122肩幅：32バスト：98ウエスト：72袖丈：62.52回着用。紙タグ有り。ポスカお付けします。※左袖口に何かでひっかいたような部分がございます。写真4にてご確認下さいませ。ハーリップトゥ小嶋陽菜
