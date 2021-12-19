  • こだわり検索
Supreme - Motion Logo Iridescent 5-Panel
商品名

Supreme - Motion Logo Iridescent 5-Panel
ブランド名 シュプリーム
SupremeシュプリームMotionLogoIridescent5-Panelになります。SupremeSpring/Summer2016今シーズンのメインロゴとしてスウェット、Vansなどにも採用されているSupremeの名作ロゴのひとつ「モーションロゴ」をフロントパネルにプリントで入れた5パネルキャップ玉虫色に見える独特な素材を採用※サイズはアジャスターで調整可能若干の使用感はありますが、大きな傷や汚れ等は有りません。画像で確認の程宜しくお願い致します。キャップを折り畳みコンパクト便発送予定しております。#シュプリーム#supreme#ジェットキャップ#キャップ#帽子#ボックスロゴ#正規品#ノースフェイカラー···グリーン
