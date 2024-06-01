  • こだわり検索
(新品) thisisneverthat Wide Wale Cord キャップ
ディスイズネバーザットキャップthisisneverthatキャップカラー:ネイビーサイズ:フリー未使用新品です。世界で大人気のキャップです。韓国のtwice(トゥワイス)、BTS、イヒョリ、exo(エクソ)さんなどアイドルや俳優、ハリウッドのセレブさんがよく愛用している帽子です。\u003cthisisneverthat\u003eTHISISNEVERTHATはスポーツ\u0026ストリートをコンセプトに2010年にローンチングしたブランドです。ミリタリースタイルと1990年代のスポーツウェアをベースに今の雰囲気を込めてデザインしています。毎シーズン、写真や映像などを通じて新しいコレクションを発表し、様々なブランドとコラボレーションしスタイルと機能すべて反映したデザインをしたいと目指しています。\u003c説明\u003e100%コットンボディを使用しています。とても柔らかい生地で、暖かいので、これからの季節におすすめです。シンプルでセンス溢れる秀逸なデザインなので、コーデしやすいです。アジャスター付きのフリーサイズで性別関係なく着用できます。プレゼントとしてもおすすめです。送料込みです。レターパックで発送します。シュプリームステューシーダイムスポーティアンドリッチポロラルフローレンメゾンキツネアーペーセーアミヒューマンメイド韓国ファッションideaキャップムシンサ
