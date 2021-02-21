ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
1983年2月号-中森明菜三田寛子、薬師丸ひろ子、石原真理子、堀ちえみ、水野きみこ、早見優、伊藤麻衣子、武田久美子、森尾由美、ティナ・ジャクソン、野村幸子、CANCAN、わらべ（のぞみ・かなえ・たまえ）、LADY-OH、木下和佳、八橋美代子
中森明菜 『DELUXEマガジン 』1983年2月号
