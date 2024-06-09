- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- 打楽器
- >
- 【最終値下げ！】 Rogers 60年代 タムホルダーブラケット 斜めタイプ
商品詳細
Rogers60年代タムホルダーブラケット斜めタイプになります。ビンテージのセットに付いておりましたもののパーツになります。ホルダーを締めるレバー先端部分に経年劣化によるひび割れが少しございますが、他はとてもきれいな状態です。パーツ取りとしてお探しの方いらっしゃいましてらぜひ！※他にも形違いのブラケットを出品しておりますのでおまとめ購入はお値下げいたします。※あくまでビンテージ品になります為、経年劣化による汚れや擦れなどはご了承下さいませ。#ドラム#rogers#ブラケット
