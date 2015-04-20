  • こだわり検索
ESP Navigator N-LP380 honey sunburst
ESPNavigatorN-LP380honeysunburst横山健さんに憧れてカスタムしたNavigatorです。2005年にお茶の水の黒澤楽器で新品購入しました。主にライブや自宅で弾いていました。リアのピックアップはセイモアダンカンに交換しております。付属品は写真にある通りです。長年の使用に伴うキズや打痕、金属のくすみなどは当然あります。写真だけでは判断が難しいと思いますので、完璧を求める方はご遠慮下さい。横山健KenYokoyamaHi-STANDARDハイスタハイスタンダードESPNavigatorナビゲーターレスポールGibsonギブソンタイプ···レスポールタイプシリーズ···ESP
