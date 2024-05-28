  • こだわり検索
激レア 80s Vintage Phillies Blunt キャップ 佐野玲於
商品番号 L91336331382
商品名

激レア 80s Vintage Phillies Blunt キャップ 佐野玲於
ブランド名 Lsmall
特別価格 税込 16,544 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

デッドストックMadeinUSA90sVintagePhilliesBluntキャップtシャツビンテージRapteeさまざまなデザインの元ネタとなった有名なもののひとつです。デザートカモは市場に出ておらず、大変貴重になります。generations佐野玲於着用アイテムとなります。MadeinUSA一度も着用していないデッドストックの商品となります。今後この状態で出るのは中々ないのではないでしょうか。サイズフリーサイズカラーデザートカモ約30年前の商品のため、保管していた際のビンテージ特有の使用感色褪せがある場合がございますので、写真にてご確認いただきご了承お願いします。インディージョーンズマトリックスファイトクラブセブン　羊たちの沈黙　レッドドラゴン　アメリカンヒストリーxメンインブラック　スターウォーズマーベル　マスク　オーシャンズ11ホームアローンスカーフェイス　シャイニングハリーポッターショーシャンクの空に　タイタニックスタートレック　マーズアタックラリークラークトランスフォーマータクシードライバー　レオンakiraアキラバンtバンドtニルバーナニルヴァーナ　レッチリvintagemoviejokerBatmandarknightDisneyBatman映画ムービーキムタク90s80snirvanapearljamsonicyouthbjorkkurtcobainjanesaddictionrapteerapteeカートコバーンapebapecarharttarchiveakobbcicecreamkapitalundercoverhelmutlangnumberninejpthewavyrickowensrafsimonsghostianconnorkanyeweststarwalkSiberiahillsasaprockybariphenomenony'sjunyawatanabehystericglamourhumanmadeキムタク野村訓市好きな方に是非！
