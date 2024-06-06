Stray Kids OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK VER.2ペンラ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
StrayKidsOFFICIALLIGHTSTICKVER.2JYPJAPANONELINESTOREで購入しました。動作未確認です。新品未開封ですが初期傷等ある場合がございます。ご理解いただける方のみご購入をお願いいたします。StrayKidsストレイキッズスキズskzskzooペンライトペンラバンチャンリノチャンビンヒョンジンハンフィリックススンミンアイエンBangChanLeeKnowChangbinHyunjinHANFelixSeungminI.N
