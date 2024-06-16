  • こだわり検索
ポールマッカートニー 写真集 1964 Eyes of the storm 新品
商品番号 J19812741134
商品名

ポールマッカートニー 写真集 1964 Eyes of the storm 新品
ブランド名 Jspare
特別価格 税込 2,375 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

☆ポールマッカートニーの限定大型写真集「Eyesofthestorm」洋書。新品未開封品です。★現在Amazon等では12000円前後で販売されています。(画像9枚目ご参照)断捨離につきお安く出品させて頂きます。(大型本で送料がかかるため、この価格でお願い致します。)●購入後しっかり保管してきたシュリンクを剥がしていない新品のままの未開封品です。画像ではシュリンクのたわみが映ってますが、本自体は角打ち等も無くかなり美品ですただしあまりに細部にこだわる方は購入をお控え下さい。☆即ご購入可能です。大きめの箱に丁寧かつ頑丈に梱包して発送しますので、どうぞご安心下さい。ポールマッカートニーPAULMcCARTNEYeyesofthestorm1964eyesofEyesofthestormpaulmccartneyマッカートニービートルズジョンレノンBEATLESJOHNLENNONリンゴスターRINGOSTARRジョージハリスンオノヨーコポール・マッカートニー
