＞商品の説明・RaspberryPi4(ModelB8GBRAM)ベースでのカスタマイズしたゲーム機です。（据え置き型のエミュレーターです）・内蔵シミュレーターソフトは19個あります。・ゲーム中にX＋home同時押下するとメニュー画面が表示されるようになります。・電源入れると自動起動になり、ReTroPie画面にてゲーム機をシャットダウンすることができます。・USBキーボード接続すれば、細かい設定やプログラミングすることができます。・内製エミュレーターソフト（Sinclair,Arcade,Atari2600,MD,MD-CD,SNES,LYNX,GG,GB,GBA,GBC,SMS,MD,N64,NEOGEO,SFC,NGP,PCE,PS）・全てのゲームソフト起動できることを保証できかねますのでご了承下さい・商品発送前に写真に映っている各機種検証用ゲームデータ自体を消しておきますのでご了承ください。・ゲームデータの吸出しツールを利用することで、自分所有しているゲームを導入してください。＞商品の内容・本体一式（写真通り）・HDMIケーブル・電源アダプタ・マイクロSDカード(SanDiskExtremePRO64GB)x1・コントローラーx1＞注意・画像にあるものが全てになります・状態や付属品など画像にてご確認ください・検証用設備(モニターなど)は付属しておりません。
ReTroPieゲーム機（Raspberry Pi4ベースでのカスタマイズ製品）
