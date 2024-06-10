  • こだわり検索
ニンテンドー3DS LL モンスターハンター4スペシャルパック アイルーホワイト
ニンテンドー3DS LL モンスターハンター4スペシャルパック アイルーホワイト
ブランド名 ニンテンドー3DS
「ニンテンドー3DSLLモンスターハンター4スペシャルパックアイルーホワイト」任天堂定価:￥24762#任天堂#ゲーム#本体#Nintendo3DS#Nintendo_3DS#3DSソフト、ACアダプタ無しです。動作に支障はないようですが、Rボタン付近に小さなヒビが有ります。その他は本体表裏、画面等目立つ傷や汚れはありませんが、年月が経っているのと中古品となりますので、ご理解いただける方のみお願い致します。画面上下の保護フィルムは貼ったままです。パッケージの箱も綺麗かと思います。何か気になる事がございましたら、お気軽にコメントをください。初期化済みです。モンハンモンスターハン
ニンテンドー3DS LL モンスターハンター4スペシャルパック アイルーホワイト任天堂3DS LL モンスターハンター4 スペシャルパック アイルーホワイト ...
