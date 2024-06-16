  • こだわり検索
Epiphone Les Paul Standard エピフォン レスポール
Epiphone Les Paul Standard エピフォン レスポール
ブランド名 エピフォン
ご観覧誠にありがとうございます。エピフォン製レスポールです。音出しのみ確認しておりますが、その他の状態については未確認です。また長期保管品の為、状態の変動がある可能性がございますので、ご理解の程お願いいたします。素人保管の為、神経質な方は入札をお控えください。全体的に細かい傷や打コンがあります。ソフトケースが付属します。神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。ご購入はNCNRの自己責任にてお願いいたします。#Gibson#Epiphone#Fender#ESP#Edwards#GrassRoots#Navigater#ibanez#Bacchus#エレキギター#エレキベース
Epiphone Les Paul Standard エピフォン レスポール
