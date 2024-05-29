  • こだわり検索
suhr riot
suhr riot
ブランド名 Fspare
機材整理のため出品します。動作確認済みです。確認内容・ノブを回して変なノイズ等乗らないです・しっかり歪みます・通電時ランプ点灯します本体のみのためご了承ください。RiotDistortionSuhrAmps定価：¥30000#SuhrAmps#RiotDistortion種類···エフェクター・プロセッサー
