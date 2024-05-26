  • こだわり検索
cholos チョロス　ウォレット　財布　トラッカーウォレット　バイカー
cholos チョロス　ウォレット　財布　トラッカーウォレット　バイカー
ブランド名 ゴローズ
特別価格 税込 13,440 円
チョロスの廃盤ウォレットスエード　色キャメル縦　約10横　約17.5厚み　約1.5多少の誤差はお許しください使用感はありますスナップ，ファスナーの等　使用するにあたっては問題ありません革専門店にてクリーニング済み汚れが落としきれない所もありますが張りはいくらか戻っています画像にてご確認くださいチェーン接続アンカーはシルバー925新品ではありませんので状態に神経質な方や細かい方トラブルの多い新規の方の購入値下げコメントもご遠慮ください2日以内に入金処理が出来届いた当日に受領評価の出来る方自己紹介欄一読の上購入宜しくお願いします
