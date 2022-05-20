  • こだわり検索
22SS CAMIEL FORTGENS Tシャツ
22SS CAMIEL FORTGENS Tシャツ
ブランド名 カミエルフォートへンス
特別価格 税込 4,400 円
■商品詳細商品名：22SSCAMIELFORTGENS SSBIGTEE参考上代:¥27.500サイズ：S(着丈71cm身幅58cm肩幅48cm袖丈30cm)カラー：SOFTYELLOW状態：中古品(特に目立つ傷や汚れはございません。)クリーニング済み。※セレクトショップ購入の正規品となります。※商品は中古品となりますので完璧をお求めの方はご遠慮下さい。
