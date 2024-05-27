- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- ALLPARTS Hollow Point Intonation System
フロイドローズ゛等のロック式トレモロのオクターブ調整に便利なギターパーツです。美品です。使用していなかったものなんで未使用品かと思います。数年前に購入しギターケースにて保管しておりました。※付属品、状態は画像にてご確認下さい。開封後、状態に関する返品は受付ませんのでご理解下さい。サイズや使える機種などはメーカーサイトにてご確認下さい。アクセサリー...その他現在値下げは考えておりません。アクセサリー・パーツ...ブリッジ
