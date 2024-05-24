  • こだわり検索
Collings Soco Deluxe 2015
商品名

Collings Soco Deluxe 2015
Collings（コリングス）の最高峰セミアコモデル「SocoDeluxe」です。2015年製。モデル詳細は輸入元のトーラスコーポレーションや本国のcollingsのページでご確認ください。こちらはオプションで「ビグスビー」「フレアヘッド」が追加されています。PUはJasonLollarlow-windImperialHumbuckers圧倒的な完成度でとても美しいギターです。いつまでも弾いていたいと思わせるうっとりするような音色です。もちろんプレイアビリティも最高です。状態ですが、1箇所小さな打ち傷があるくらいで全体的にはとても綺麗です。金属部分はくすみはあります。ネックコンディションも良好でトラスロッドも問題ありません。フレットも9割以上残っています。ガリなどもありません。送料はこちらで負担します。ご検討ください。よろしくお願いいたします。#フルアコ#セミアコ#ジャズ#ギター#ギブソン#gibson
