【新品未開封】SWORD OF THE VAGRANT【switch】

商品詳細
NINTENDOSWITCH「SWORDOFTHEVAGRANT（ソードオブザバークラント）」です。新品未開封です。【下記特典付】・フルカラーアートブック（パッケージ外特典）・キーホルダー（パッケージ外特典）・両面ポスター（パッケージ内特典）国内のswitchで問題なく動作します、日本語対応しています。SupportedLanguages:English,French,Spanish,Japanese,TraditionalChinese,SimplifiedChinese,Russian,Korean,Hong-Kongサポート言語：英語、フランス語、スペイン語、日本語、繁体字中国語、簡体字中国語、ロシア語、韓国語、香港語家族を取り戻すために、モンスターの大群を倒していく2D横スクロールアクションRPG！物語の舞台となるのは、手描き風のアートスタイルが美しいファンタジーの世界、ミスリリア。放浪の剣士ヴィヴィアンは失踪した父を追い、ミスリリアを旅する中で一族に秘められた暗い真実を解き明かしていく。海岸沿いののどかな村から、木々がうっそうと生い茂る怪しげな森、亡霊の巣くう古城に荒れ果てた戦場跡など、美しくも非情な世界で剣を振るい、運命を切り開け。無数の敵を屠った果てに、ヴィヴィアンを待ち受ける安息とは・・・？ゲームの進行は戦闘に重点をおいている。装備品を生成、強化したり、スキルやアビリティを習得してヴィヴィアンを成長させ、多彩なコンボ、チャージ、スキル攻撃を駆使して敵を撃破しよう。※輸入品について海外からの長距離輸送のため、新品でもパッケージに擦れ・傷、軽い角潰れ、ディスク外れ等がある場合があり、デジタルダウンロードは日本国内アカウントではダウンロード不可の場合があります（全て保証外となります）よろしくお願い致します。#NintendoSwitch#任天堂#ニンテンドースイッチ#Switch
