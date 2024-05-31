BROTHERS CONFLICT Precious Baby for Nin…

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
スイッチソフトBROTHERSCONFLICTPreciousBabyforNintendoSwitch限定版ブラザーズコンフリクトブラコン写真の限定版の箱、ゲーム、CD、しおり2枚組のセットです。ゲームは起動確認済、冊子は軽く一読、しおりは未開封です。開け口に少しスレあり。商品の状態にこだわりがある方、スレキズがひとつも無い物をお求めの方はご遠慮ください。一度人の手に渡った物＆自宅保管における多少のスレをご了承いただける方でお願いします。お支払いから24時間以内に発送します。■値下げ、専用、取り置き、バラ売り不可×アマゾンでもかなり高値がついており、メルカリ内外を含めて出品が少ないためお値下げは考えておりません。交渉コメント等をいただいていても、先にご購入してくださった方を最優先にお取り引きを進めます。■【梱包・発送について】防水→プチプチ封筒（またはプチプチ+封筒か紙袋）で梱包します。※メルカリや通販サイトのリサイクル資材も使います。ご購入手続き後は発送準備に入ります。写真と商品説明をご確認の上で疑問点やご質問など、やり取りが必要なことがあれば【購入前に】コメントでお聞きください。★即購入◎★自宅に喫煙者無し、ペット飼っていません★値下げ交渉、専用、取り置き不可✕ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー【検索用】ニンテンドースイッチオトメイトアイディアファクトリー乙女ゲーム「BROTHERSCONFLICTPreciousBabyforNintendoSwitch限定版」アイディアファクトリー定価:￥8800#アイディアファクトリー#ゲーム#アドベンチャー#NintendoSwitch#Nintendo_Switch#Switch
