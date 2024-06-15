  • こだわり検索
PlayStation 4 Pro The Last of Us Part II
商品番号 F90053687300
商品名

PlayStation 4 Pro The Last of Us Part II
ブランド名 ソニー
特別価格 税込 28,800 円
在庫状況 あり

PlayStation4ProTheLastofUsPartIILimitedEditionCUHJ-10034内容物：PlayStation4Pro本体(HDD容量：1TB)※オリジナルデザインワイヤレスコントローラー(DUALSHOCK4)※オリジナルデザインPS4用ソフトウェア『TheLastofUsPartII』Blu-rayDisc版早期購入特典プロダクトコード※1※2装弾数増加工作サバイバルガイドスチールブックケースLimitedEdition特典プロダクトコード※1※3PlayStation4用ダイナミックテーマアバター6種類のセットデジタルサウンドトラックデジタルミニアートブック(DarkHorse社制作)PlayStationPlus1か月無料体験プロダクトコード※1※4モノラルヘッドセット電源コードHDMIケーブルUSBケーブル印刷物一式説明内容物・PlayStation4Pro本体(HDD1TB)×1※オリジナルデザイン・ワイヤレスコントローラー(DUALSHOCK4)×1※オリジナルデザイン・PS4®用ソフトウェア『TheLastofUsPartII』Blu-rayDisc版×1早期購入特典プロダクトコード封入*1*2-「装弾数増加」-「工作サバイバルガイド」・スチールブックケース×1・LimitedEdition特典プロダクトコード*1*3×1-PlayStation4用ダイナミックテーマ-アバター6種類のセット-デジタルサウンドトラック-デジタルミニアートブック(DarkHorse社制作)・PlayStationPlus1ヶ月無料体験プロダクトコード*1*4×1・モノラルヘッドセット×1・電源コード×1・HDMI®ケーブル×1・USBケーブル×1・印刷物一式×1
