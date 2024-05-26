アンティーク 鏡の国のアリス Though the Looking Glass

1950年頃に出版された不思議の国のアリスの続編になる鏡の国のアリスのアンティーク洋書です。イギリスで出会い、購入したものです。古書ですが、目立つシミや破れもなく、状態は良い方です。タイトル:ThroughtheLookingGlass鏡の国のアリス著者:LewisCarrollルイス・キャロル挿絵:JohnTennielジョン・テニエル出版:APuffinStoryBook#イギリスアンティーク#英国アンティーク#AliceinWonderland#ルイス・キャロル#ジョン・テニエル#不思議の国のアリス#古書#洋書



