【希少お値打ち価格】A Gateway to Sindarin ハードカバー
英語版ハードカバー「agatewaytosindarin」トールキン、ロードオブザリング　エルフ語（シンダール語）文法書※カバーなし※元々カバーなしか不明Fromthe1910stothe1970s,authorandlinguistJ.R.R.Tolkienworkedatcreatingplausiblyrealisticlanguagestobeusedbythecreaturesandcharactersinhisnovels.Likehisotherlanguages,Sindarinwasanewinvention,notbasedonanyexistingorartificiallanguage.Bythetimeofhisdeath,hehadestablishedfairlycompletedescriptionsoftwolanguages,the\"elvish\"tonguesQuenyaandSindarin.Hewasabletocomposepoeticandprosetextsinboth,andhealsoconstructedalengthysequenceofchangesforbothfromanancestral\"proto-language,\"comparabletothedevelopmentofhistoricallanguagesandcapableofanalysiswiththetechniquesofhistoricallinguistics.#ママン実家断捨離中お安く古本出品※多少の汚れ、傷、日焼けあり。※中は綺麗です。※神経質な方はご購入御遠慮下さい。※中古になります為、小さな汚れ・キズなど見落としがある場合もございます。✪梱包方法簡易包装で発送予定。✪発送方法らくらくorゆうゆうメルカリ便発送までに2~3日ほどお日にちを頂きます。※最近、写真その他を他の怪しいサイトで無断使用されてますが、こちらとは関係ありませんのでご注意ください。
