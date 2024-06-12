- ホーム
PRS Custom24 Fire Red Burst
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。綺麗に使用しておりましたが、中古品でございますので、使用感がございます。ロッド調整その他改造/修理/補修などは一切行っておりません。説明書やアーム、専用ハードケースなどの付属品完備です。ハイポジションもとても弾きやすく、音も上質で良いギターでした。何卒宜しくお願いいたします。
